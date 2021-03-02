VW Health offers healthcare scholarship

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Health announces a scholarship opportunity for 2021 graduating high school students. The Medical and Healthcare Scholarship Program was founded to support the growth and development of students from all sectors of the human healthcare industry.

“We are honored to offer this scholarship again this year, which reflects the importance of supporting the education of our future healthcare professionals,” said Van Wert Health President/CEO Jim Pope. “We have been reminded how vital healthcare workers are to our community over the past year. These scholarships will be meaningful to the individuals who have made the thoughtful decision to dedicate their lives to the healthcare profession and caring for others.”

The Van Wert Health Medical and Healthcare Scholarship awards $1,000 to five graduating high school seniors, to be used towards the expenses of tuition, books, and other fees for healthcare related post-secondary education. The scholarship is renewable for $1,000 per year, up to four years.

Applications are due April 19. Printed copies of the application are available at all local high schools or available online at vanwerthealth.org/scholarship. Applicants with questions are encouraged to reach out to their school counselor or Van Wert Health’s Community Relations Department at 419.238.8623.