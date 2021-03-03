Health officials plan open vaccine clinic

VW independent/submitted information

At this time, the Van Wert County Health Department will not be taking names for a COVID-19 vaccination waiting list or calling to schedule appointments for first dose vaccination clinics. Health officials apologize if county residents are on the vaccination waiting list and have not been contacted, but the Health District staff has spent many hours trying to contact people to schedule vaccinations. Staff members feel they have exhausted this list and have tried to the best of their ability to contact everyone who was on the list as of last Thursday.

Moving forward, health officials are planning to go to an open clinic for first dose vaccinations only. These clinics will be announced on social media, media outlets, and on the Health District phone system.

The first open clinic is scheduled at Lifehouse Church for Wednesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until the vaccine supply is exhausted. Health officials have 600 doses of Moderna vaccine available for the clinic, and ask that people not come early unless they have been directed to do so for a scheduled appointment. The Health District staff believes there will be an ample supply for the demand, but reminds local residents this clinic is for those age 65 and up and those with qualifying medical conditions.

Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio is also holding vaccination clinics this week on Tuesday from 1-3:30 p.m., Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m., and Friday from 1-3:30 p.m. Call Family Health Care to schedule an appointment at 419.238.6747.

On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that vaccination opportunities for those age 60 and up will open Thursday, March 4. Further information will be available for future clinics to address this population. The health department will be doing only second doses on Tuesday and Thursday this week at the Van Wert County Council on Aging.

For more information in the future, continue to monitor the Van Wert County Health Department website, www.vanwertcountyhealth.org, as well as local news media and social media.