Yost releases 2020 concealed carry report

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued Ohio’s Law on Concealed Handguns annual report on Monday showing that 169,232 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2020.

According to the statistics reported to the Attorney General’s Office, county sheriffs issued 98,892 new licenses and 72,340 renewals. Permit holders who wish to renew their licenses must do so every five years.

Under Ohio law, county sheriffs are responsible for issuing concealed-carry licenses and renewing them, as well as suspending and revoking licenses. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office compiles this annual report, as required by law, about the number of licenses issued each year.

Van Wert County had the third lowest number of concealed carry licenses at 151, while Putnam County was the eighth lowest with 261, and Paulding County was the ninth lowest with 270 licenses issued. Paulding County had the sixth lowest license renewals at 164 in 2020, while Putnam County was among those with the fewest license suspensions at zero, while Van Wert County had just two suspensions. Auglaize, Paulding, Putnam, and Van Wert counties all had zero licenses revoked, while Putnam and Van Wert counties each had no licenses denied.

Here is a breakdown for 2020 for Van Wert and neighboring counties:

Allen County — 751 licenses issued, 750 licenses renewed, 12 licenses suspended, no licensed revoked, and 8 licenses denied.

Auglaize County — 522 licenses issued, 465 licenses renewed, 8 licenses suspended, no licenses revoked, and 7 licenses denied.

Mercer County — 624 licenses issued, 412 licenses renewed, 3 licenses suspended, 4 licenses revoked, and 13 licenses denied.

Paulding County — 270 licenses issued, 164 licenses renewed, 6 licenses suspended, no licenses revoked, and 1 license denied.

Putnam County — 262 licenses issued, 164 licenses renewed, no licenses suspended, no licenses revoked, and no licenses denied.

Van Wert County — 151 licenses issued, 193 licenses renewed, 2 licenses suspended, no licenses revoked, and no licenses denied.

Each county sheriff must report concealed handgun license statistics quarterly to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Ohio county sheriffs began issuing concealed carry licenses in 2004.

To learn more about Ohio’s concealed carry laws or to view this year’s report and other statistics, visit www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.