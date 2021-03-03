YWCA Summer Food Program moves to Goedde Building

YWCA Summer Food Program activities in the past have included trips to Brumback Library, as shown here in 2018. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

For the past 26 years, the YWCA of Van Wert County has held the Summer Food Program to ensure that no child goes hungry during the summer months.

While last summer’s program looked different and was run as a drive-thru meal pick-up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the YWCA distributed nearly 15,000 meals to children.

This summer’s program will be held Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert.

The 2021 YWCA Summer Food Program will run from June 7-July 30.

All children under the age of 18 are eligible to receive a free breakfast and lunch with no registration required. The mentoring and recreation portion of the program is open to children ages 4-12, with a required registration that will be available in May.

The goal of the YWCA Youth Enrichment Program is to nourish the bodies and minds of children by providing them with nutrient rich meals that will support their physical growth and interactive activities that support their ongoing learning outside of school.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency, as well as an equal opportunity provider.