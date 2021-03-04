OSBA reacts to emergency clause defeat

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) reacted to the passage of House Bill (HB) 67 by the Ohio House of Representatives. The bill, which passed by a vote of 93-1 and advances to the Senate, would provide graduation flexibility and targeted testing waivers to students and schools for the 2020-21 school year, among other changes.

However, because a vote on the bill’s emergency clause failed 57-38, the bill will not take effect until June, long after tests have been administered. For bills designated as emergency measures, the Ohio Constitution requires two-thirds support of the members of each chamber on the emergency clause. If an emergency clause is approved, the bill itself also requires a two-thirds majority vote to pass.

“We commend the Ohio House of Representatives and Reps. J. Kyle Koehler and Adam Bird for their swift actions to introduce and pass this critically important legislation,” said Jennifer Hogue, OSBA director of legislative services. “We are disappointed, however, that there were insufficient votes for the bill to be passed as an emergency measure. The needs of our students and educators are immediate, and the General Assembly must include an emergency clause for the bill to take immediate effect. This will ensure Ohio’s children have the flexibilities needed to their complete the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also help school leaders comply with federal testing requirements by lengthening the state’s assessment windows.”

“We urge the Ohio Senate to take immediate action on this legislation to provide certainty to students, families and educators,” Hogue added. “The Senate must include an emergency clause in the bill for it to take immediate effect, and the House must concur with those changes. Doing so will have an immediate impact for our students and schools.”