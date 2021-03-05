Health District sets next vaccination clinic

VW independent/submitted information

The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be Thursday, March 11, from 2-6 p.m., at the Van Wert County Council on Aging. The clinic will be walk-in only and no appointments will be made. The health department will have 200 Moderna and 200 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to distribute. Each vaccine will be available until the supply is gone.

Only those age 60 and above or with other qualifying conditions or professions as listed below:

Ohioans born with or who have early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood that put them at a higher risk for adverse outcomes due to COVID-19. Sickle cell anemia. Down syndrome. Cystic fibrosis. Muscular dystrophy. Cerebral palsy. Spina bifida. People born with severe heart defects, requiring regular specialized medical care. People with severe type 1 diabetes, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year. Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders. Epilepsy with continuing seizures; hydrocephaly; microcephaly, and other severe neurological disorders. Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and other severe genetic disorders. People with severe asthma, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year. Alpha and beta thalassemia Solid organ transplant candidates and recipients.

Adults/employees in K-12 schools

1C medical conditions People with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Bone marrow transplant recipients. These are sometimes also called hematopoietic cell or stem cell transplants, and these patients are undergoing treatment primarily for cancer and certain anemias, and they face an increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness. This group does NOT include the kind of stem-cell injections people might receive for the treatment of orthopedic problems, especially for their knees. People with type 1 diabetes. Pregnant women.

Childcare services: Staff members at childcare centers and pre-kindergarten programs who have regular, ongoing direct contact with children enrolled in these programs.

Administrators, lead and assistant teachers, and substitute teachers enrolled in Ohio’s Professional Registry who are currently working in open childcare or pre-kindergarten programs.

Licensing specialists employed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services or a county job and family services agency.

The program does not include parent volunteers, board members, or owners/administrators who do not provide in-classroom support.

Funeral services: This group includes licensed staff and active apprentices in the funeral services industry.

Embalmers/morticians.

Funeral home directors.

Crematory operators.

Apprentices.

Law enforcement and corrections officers:

Police officers.

Sheriff’s deputies.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

Special jurisdiction officers: Other state or federal enforcement officers such as Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) enforcement staff, pharmacy board investigators, BCI agents, state fire marshal investigators, federal transportation security officers, and other federal law enforcement officers who do not have access to vaccination from federal sources.

Corrections staff: Eligible are corrections staff, including probation and parole staff, who provide direct services to an adult or juvenile inmate or court-supervised individuals.

Firefighters: Individuals who have a valid active firefighting certificate in the State of Ohio who are active members or employees of a recognized fire department. This does not include retired, emeritus or reserve individuals.

Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio is also distributing vaccine. Call Family Health Care to schedule an appointment at 419.238.6747.

For more information in the future, continue to monitor the Van Wert County Health Department website, www.vanwertcountyhealth.org, as well as local news media and social media.