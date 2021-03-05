Nancy S. Speelman

Nancy S. Speelman, 66, of Van Wert, passed away unexpectedly at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her residence.

She was born September 10, 1954, in Van Wert, the daughter of Earl D. and Bonnie L. (Baer) Speelman, who both preceded her in death.

Nancy was a 1972 graduate of Crestview High School. She worked for Teleflex Corporation for 30 years, before ultimately retiring from Orick Stamping in Elida. Prior to the pandemic, Nancy attended LifeHouse Church in Van Wert.

She enjoyed camping and her spur-of-the-moment adventures. As a sports fan, Nancy cheered on the Ohio State Buckeyes, played coed softball for many years, and was in the Van Wert Bowling League. She was an exceptional writer who had such a way with words that she even contributed her work to American Greetings.

Nancy will be remembered for her selflessness and work ethic. She never made things about herself and she always worked hard to provide for her daughter. She was excited to soon be moving into her new house and to be giving her daughter away at her wedding.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brittany (Korey Benedetti) Speelman of Fort Wayne, Indiana; four uncles, Donald “Murf” (Judy) Baer of Convoy, Robert “Jake” Baer of Van Wert, Charles (Linda) Baer of Convoy, and Paul (Janet) Speelman of Van Wert; two aunts, Betty (Mike) Wyandt of Van Wert and NaDonna (Ralph) Schumm of Bluffton, Indiana; several cousins; and her grandpuppy, Tucker.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Jody Harr officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Attendees are required to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy`s memory may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: https://www.stjude.org/.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.