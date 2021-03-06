Crestview wins regional championship

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — Freshman Cali Gregory scored 24 points to lead Crestview to a Division IV regional championship and a spot in the state semifinals with a 65-35 victory over Columbus Grove at the Elida Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Crestview (22-3) will face Associated Press Division IV champion Fort Loramie at 11 a.m. Thursday at UD Arena at the University of Dayton.

