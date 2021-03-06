VW Health completes campaign…

Van Wert Health recently completed its 2020-2021 United Way campaign. The staff came together to show their support of the Van Wert County United Way with their generous employee pledges. In addition, Van Wert Health also made a corporate pledge and matched 100% of employee donations. Van Wert Health collaborates with the United Way to provide for the community in many different health and social programs. United Way photo