Monday Mailbag: Lady Knights, shot clock

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Crestview Lady Knights basketball and a question in the never-ending shot clock debate

Q: What are Crestview’s chances at the state tournament? Can they beat Fort Loramie? Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t have much information on Fort Loramie yet but with the way Crestview is playing right now, I’ll say yes, the Lady Knights have a shot.

I do know Fort Loramie is the Division IV Associated Press poll champion, and I know their only loss came to Bath, an excellent Division II team. Check back Tuesday and Wednesday for more information about Fort Loramie.

On the other side of the bracket, Waterford plays McDonald. Waterford qualified for the state tournament in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, so this a team that knows a thing or two about deep tournament runs.

All four teams are excellent teams as they should be at this level. We’ll see what happens, starting Thursday.

Q: Is it accurate to say Crestview is the surprise team of the season? Name withheld upon request

A: I think it’s somewhat accurate, simply because when two freshmen such as Cali Gregory and Myia Etzler are key contributors, it’s hard to say what’s going to happen.

You know they’re very talented, but it’s quite a jump from playing eighth grade basketball to varsity basketball and sometimes the transition isn’t easy. Obviously, the team grew as the season went along.

Surprise or not, if you’re a Crestview fan, enjoy the ride.

Q: After seeing Friday’s Antwerp/Toledo Christian result, do you finally agree it’s time to seriously start considering using a shot clock? Name withheld upon request

A: I wondered how long it would take for this question to come in to the Monday Mailbag.

My answer is no.

Why is it necessary? Because there weren’t enough points, because fans weren’t entertained enough? The finish was pretty exciting.

As I’ve said countless times, it’s a strategy, pure and simple. I realize people enjoy seeing teams racing up and down the court and hitting three points, off-balance jumpers, creating turnovers, etc., but you’re not going to see that every game. A shot clock isn’t going to magically produce those types of results night in and night out.

I will admit that I’m a little surprised Toledo Christian chose to slow things down against the Archers, because the Eagles have some shooters. That’s not meant to be a criticism of Toledo Christian’s coaches because they did it to put their kids in a position to win and let’s face it, it almost worked.

Having said all of that, do I think a shot clock is coming at some point? Yes. Probably not in the immediate future, but I can see it happening somewhere down the road.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.