Jill Lynn Burnett, 46, of Van Wert, passed away Friday evening, March 5, 2021, at home.

Jill Lynn Burnett

She was born June 8, 1974, in Van Wert, the daughter of David L. (Lori) Burnett, who survives in Van Wert, and Donna Stocklin, who preceded her in death.

Other survivors include her five sons, Elliot Ainsworth of Kenton, Bobby (Tara) Ainsworth of Van Wert, Nicholas Hammond of Orlando, Florida, David Parsons of Van Wert, and Tristen (Gabby) Parsons of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Nevaeh, Avabella, Brantley, and Myles; a brother, Joshua Burnett of Van Wert; one sister, Sierra Burnett of Van Wert, many aunts and uncles, many nieces and nephews, plus a special friend, Monica Placke of Van Wert.

Jill was a successful bartender and waitress for many years, she was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Chicago Bears fan and loved listening to the Beatles and the Grateful Dead.

Visitation is from noon-3 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will take place at a later date in Venedocia Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.