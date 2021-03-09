Council discusses DORA district, hears economic report

This map shows the proposed DORA (Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area) district. MSVW map

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council learned about a new program that could bring more foot traffic to the downtown area, while also hearing about some economic development positives during its meeting Monday evening.

First off, Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price made a presentation on the DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) program planned for the downtown area.

The state program consists of a district within the downtown area where A and D alcohol permit holders can sell alcohol, by the cup, to patrons, who would be able to walk or dine within the boundaries set up by the program. DORA was first created in 2017 for communities with populations of fewer than 35,000 people and a maximum district size of 150 acres.

According to Price, the program would enhance the experience for patrons of downtown businesses, as well as special events that occur in the downtown area. The MSVW director also said DORA is a tool to increase foot traffic in the downtown area, while also enhancing local residents’ quality of life.

In contrast to the current ordinance that covers the serving of alcohol in the downtown area, DORA eliminates the need for fencing a specific area. That means downtown eating establishments with the ability to serve alcohol could do so in an outdoor eating area that wouldn’t have to be fenced in, as is currently required.

There are a number of requirements for the DORA program.

Eligible businesses:

Must attend an initial training meeting

Must post the DORA district boundary map and rules at all exits

Must purchase the required 8-ounce cups that include the DORA logo, the business’ logo, and the district rules (businesses could charge an additional fee for the cups, if they wanted)

Rules that must be posted on cups:

No cups may be taken beyond the district boundaries

Cups must include the district days and hours

Cups from one licensed establishment cannot be taken into another licensed establishment

The proposed DORA district boundaries would be Main Street and sidewalks on Washington Street up to Jackson Street on the north; Walnut Street, from Main to Central, and then to Market Street, from Central to Crawford, on the east; Crawford Street, from Market to Washington on the south; and Fountain Park on the west. The district would also include Wassenberg Art Center.

The area from Town Creek, from Jefferson to Washington, and down to Crawford Street, as well as most of the businesses north of Main Street, but not the sidewalks, would be excluded from the district.

Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis said he had done some research on DORA, and noted that most DORA districts did not include bars and other establishments that mostly served alcohol, but were mainly for restaurants and other businesses whose main business was food service.

Special downtown events would also benefit from the DORA program, since organizers would not have to fence a specific area for alcohol use, since those drinking alcohol would be able to do so throughout the DORA district.

Davis had some concerns about hard liquor being served in the 8-ounce cups, but said Van Wert would have the ability to dictate how the district was organized, including what alcoholic beverages could be served.

Law Director John Hatcher noted there have been no violations to the current ordinance related to serving alcohol in the downtown area.

“The public’s been great about it,” he said. “They’ve been responsible.”

Price said his goal is for the DORA to be in effect year-round, with annual reviews by City Council, with district hours to be determined.

Council President Jon Tomlinson said Council would seek input from the public over the next two weeks on the proposal, while also noting that, even if put into effect, the program could be revoked if problems arose.

Also Monday, Van Wert County Foundation representatives Seth Baker and Block Hall were on hand to answer any questions about the Van Wert Forward downtown development project — especially complaints that current downtown businesses would be evicted from buildings because of the project.

Baker said the foundation’s goal is to add businesses downtown, not eliminate existing businesses.

Several Council members endorsed the project, with Davis especially strong in his support of further developing the downtown area. Davis noted that the project will develop spaces downtown that are not available now, noting that a restaurant that wanted to locate in the downtown area right now would have a wait of up to a year for a building that would meet its needs.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam had some positives from the past year, noting that December 2019’s county unemployment rate of 4.0 percent is far less than either the state (5.2 percent) or national (6.5 percent) average. She also noted that the county has either been the No. 1 or No. 2 county of the 27 counties in northwest Ohio in job growth. She also noted that the county has even seen some modest population growth (0.2 percent) from 2016-2020, and that there are 94 jobs currently posted on the Van Wert Works website.

Adam also said that 360 local businesses took advantage of the COVID-19-related Payroll Protection Program the first time around, receiving approximately $14.8 million in funding. She noted that those wanting to apply for the second phase of the program need to do so by March 31.

Legislatively, Council approved an ordinance that will lower the speed limit on the portion of Mendon Road in the city limits to 45 mph, and also voted to take a resolution accepting the Van Wert Forward plan off the table.

During his report, Mayor Ken Markward said he feels the city needs an ordinance that would make dog owners responsible for cleaning up after their animals when not on their own property. Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming informed Council that work on the Market Street Bridge project would begin on Monday, March 15.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.