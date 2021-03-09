Local entities help building owner receive grant dollars

Shown is the exterior of the Kauke & McCurdy Building, which still shows the “IOOF” working on the top left of the building. Grant money was received to install an elevator in the building. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — A Van Wert renovation project is one of four receiving funds from a National Park Service program, the Ohio History Connection announced on Tuesday. Other communities receiving project funding were Painesville, Piqua, and Ravenna.

As part of an ambitious rehab initiative in downtown Van Wert, the Van Wert County Foundation (VWCF) was successful in obtaining Paul Bruhn funds to invest in the historic Kauke & McCurdy Block, once home to the Van Wert chapter of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF).

“Historic Main Street Van Wert is so excited about the Paul Bruhn grant and we look forward to partnering with Van Wert Forward on this project,” said MSVW Executive Director Mitch Price. “We feel the momentum of downtown Van Wert is off the charts and this will help make the Historic Main Street of Van Wert vibrant for many years.”

The building owner’s plans include creating 16 new housing units and rehabbing 5,780 square feet of commercial space. Grant dollars will fund an integral component of the building’s rejuvenation — the installation of a new elevator, vital to making the three-story building attractive and accessible for contemporary use.

“We are excited for the opportunity to further revitalize downtown Van Wert through Van Wert Forward; this grant award is a perfect fit for the project and to the (foundation’s) vision of creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community,” said VWCF Development Director Amanda Miller. “By maintaining the historic character of this building and creating attractive spaces that are accessible to all we fulfill that vision.”

A total of $446,327 was awarded to the four community projects and the Ohio Main Street Program, administered by Heritage Ohio, works with communities across the state to revitalize their historic or traditional commercial areas.

Heritage Ohio will oversee the grant projects, working in conjunction with the local Main Street organizations.