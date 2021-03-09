Random Thoughts: Crestview and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around Crestview girls basketball, No. 1 Fort Loramie, Elida athletic director Dave Evans, Ohio State basketball and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

What a run

It sounds like a cliché and maybe it is, but its important for any team to play its best basketball of the year at tournament time and there’s no doubt Crestview is doing just that.

Personally, I wasn’t sure what to expect from the Lady Knights this season. Don’t get me wrong, I figured they’d be good but it’s sometimes hard to predict what’s going to happen when you have younger players.

Those younger players have come a long way and overall, this team has gelled extremely well.

Defense

For lack of a better term, Crestview’s defense has been suffocating during this tournament run. Points alone bears that out, as the Lady Knights are allowing just 30.8 points per tournament outing.

The offense hasn’t been too shabby either, as numerous players have stepped up to put points on the board.

Fort Loramie

Speaking of defense, Fort Loramie knows how to play it as well.

The Redskins allow just 24 points per game and in 28 games, they’ve given up 24 points or less 17 times.

Don’t expect a high scoring shootout in Dayton.

No. 1

Fort Loramie has been ranked as the No. 1 team in Division IV in five of the six weeks the Associated Press poll came out. The only week the Redskins weren’t in the top spot was the first poll, when Berne Union was ranked No. 1.

Dave Evans

Last week I sang the praises of Defiance athletic director Jerry Buti and this week I’d like to do the same for Elida AD Dave Evans.

Dave is another of the great tournament managers in northwest Ohio and perhaps all of the state. Year in and year out he hosts a lot of games and this year he’s picked up even more, adding Division II and III boys regional games to his plate.

His tournaments are always organized and like Buti, he’s one of the nicest guys you’ll come across.

Kudos to Elida athletic director/tournament manager Dave Evans.

Ohio State hoops

I know the Buckeyes have being dealing with some injuries, but count me among the fans who wonders if this team peaked far too early this season.

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finally got the contract he coveted – four years, $160 million, with $126 million guaranteed.

I don’t begrudge anyone for making money, but $40 million a year for a guy who has a 1-2 playoff record. That doesn’t make sense to me.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@theindependent.com.