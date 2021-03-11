8 people plead to grand jury indictments in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Eight people were arraigned on grand jury indictments this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Karl Kahler Jr., 59, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to one count each of robbery and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer (fleeing), each a felony of the third degree; grand theft, a felony of the fourth degree; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A $100,000 cash bond was set in the case and Kahler will appear for a pretrial conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.

Christopher Caldwell, 32, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (fleeing), a felony of the third degree; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony offense. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and Caldwell will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:30 p.m Thursday, March 25.

Dylan Kline, 22, of Haviland, pleaded not guilty to one cont each of importuning, a felony of the third degree; disseminating material harmful to juveniles, a felony of the fourth degree; importuning, a fifth-degree felony, and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, a felony of the fifth degree.

Kline was released on a unsecured personal surety bond, with an order to have no contact with the alleged victim, and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 6.

Jon Craft, 64, of Convoy, entered a not guilty plea to one count of illegal cultivation of marijuana, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference set for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 7.

Mary Uhlman, 56, of Kennebunk, Maine, pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and Uhlman will appear for a pretrial conference at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 26.

Robert Adkins, 42, of Haviland, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of domestic violence and breaking and entering, each a felony of the fourth degree. A $50,000 cash bond was set in the case and a telephone pretrial hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 6.

Timothy Burnett, 56, of Venedocia, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 11 a.m. April 7.

Keesha Burnett, 50, of Venedocia, entered not guilty pleas to one cont each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, each a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9:15 a.m. April 7.

Raymond Bressler, 56, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal cultivation of marijuana, a felony of the third degree. Bressler was released on a personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. April 7.

Two people were also sentenced this week in Common Pleas Court.

Larry Wilson, 51, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 150 days in jail, with credit for 37 days already served, on a charge of violating a civil protection order, a felony of the fifth degree.

Brock Klaus, 21, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, including four days in jail, beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. he must also perform 50 hours of community service, and undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended. Klaus was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,108.40.