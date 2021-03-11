Chamber announces 2021 award winners
VW independent/submitted information
The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce recently completed its 2021 Annual Chamber Awards to recognize businesses based on performance, events and milestones in 2020.
“We are extremely happy with the amount of people who followed, liked, and commented about our recipients on our social media platforms,” said Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville. “The heavy snow we received the week of February 15 affected some of our scheduled pictures, but maybe people had a little extra time to scroll through Facebook to find us.”
2021 Chamber Award Series
2021 Ray Miller Award
The recipient of this award (has shown a strong commitment to the community through volunteer work, participation in community organizations and outstanding service to our community): Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price
2021 Crystal Image Award
This award is for demonstrated leadership within the Van Wert community by its many faceted contributions including business responsibility, productivity strength, employee empowerment and service to the community): The YWCA of Van Wert County.
2021 Cornerstone Award
This award honors a business or person whose extraordinary leadership has resulted in lifetime contributions to the Van Wert County, creating a stronger more vibrant community: Van Wert Health
2021 Golden Shovel recipients:
Van Wert Health, Deli on Main, CSL Contracting LLC, The Well Nutrition, Crestview Local Schools, Families of Addicts, Hickory Sticks Golf Course, Jamie Linn’s Boutique, Ohio Rubber Flooring, Streetlight Catering, Partee Shop, American Legion Post 178, Angel Intervention, Lifestyle Furniture, 133 Bistro, Jeremy Hinton-State Farm Insurance, and Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge.
2021 Milestone recognition recipients:
- 20 years — Advanced Biological Marketing and Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy
- 25 years — Slusher’s Jewelry
- 35 years — P&R Medical Connection and Bee Gee Realty
- 45 years — Community Health Professionals
- 50 years — Van Wert Manor
- 55 years — Alexander & Bebout and Perry Pro Tech
- 60 years — Vancrest Home Health Care and Rager Home Improvement
- 65 years — Van Wert Auto Supply
- 70 years — Laudick’s Jewelry and F&S Flooring
- 130 years — Collins Fine Foods.
2021 Small Business Awards:
- Palate Pleaser: Truly Divine Bread Company
- Service Industry Showcase: Bashore Reineck Stoller and Waterman, Inc.
- Spirit of Entrepreneurship: Deli on Main
- Retail Champion: Laudick’s Jewelry
- Charitable non-profit: The Historic Main Street Van Wert
- Business Enterprise (first year of operation): The Well Nutrition, Deli on Main, re-life Holistic Services, The Marketing Junkie, and Sisters Bridal Boutique.
- Community Champion: Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service
POSTED: 03/11/21 at 12:40 am. FILED UNDER: News