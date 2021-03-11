Chamber announces 2021 award winners

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce recently completed its 2021 Annual Chamber Awards to recognize businesses based on performance, events and milestones in 2020.

“We are extremely happy with the amount of people who followed, liked, and commented about our recipients on our social media platforms,” said Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville. “The heavy snow we received the week of February 15 affected some of our scheduled pictures, but maybe people had a little extra time to scroll through Facebook to find us.”

2021 Chamber Award Series

2021 Ray Miller Award

The recipient of this award (has shown a strong commitment to the community through volunteer work, participation in community organizations and outstanding service to our community): Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price

2021 Crystal Image Award

This award is for demonstrated leadership within the Van Wert community by its many faceted contributions including business responsibility, productivity strength, employee empowerment and service to the community): The YWCA of Van Wert County.

2021 Cornerstone Award

This award honors a business or person whose extraordinary leadership has resulted in lifetime contributions to the Van Wert County, creating a stronger more vibrant community: Van Wert Health

2021 Golden Shovel recipients:

Van Wert Health, Deli on Main, CSL Contracting LLC, The Well Nutrition, Crestview Local Schools, Families of Addicts, Hickory Sticks Golf Course, Jamie Linn’s Boutique, Ohio Rubber Flooring, Streetlight Catering, Partee Shop, American Legion Post 178, Angel Intervention, Lifestyle Furniture, 133 Bistro, Jeremy Hinton-State Farm Insurance, and Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge.

2021 Milestone recognition recipients:

20 years — Advanced Biological Marketing and Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy

25 years — Slusher’s Jewelry

35 years — P&R Medical Connection and Bee Gee Realty

45 years — Community Health Professionals

50 years — Van Wert Manor

55 years — Alexander & Bebout and Perry Pro Tech

60 years — Vancrest Home Health Care and Rager Home Improvement

65 years — Van Wert Auto Supply

70 years — Laudick’s Jewelry and F&S Flooring

130 years — Collins Fine Foods.

2021 Small Business Awards :