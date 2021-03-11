Local plant project awarded ORC funding

VW independent/submitted information

On Tuesday, the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) approved a grant in the amount of $75,000 to Trucent Renewable Chemicals in order to establish rail service at a new facility to be constructed in Van Wert.

The approximately $10-million facility will result in 21 new jobs at the project site.

Headquartered in Dexter, Michigan, Trucent is a leading fluid separation technology company operating in numerous industries from automotive and heavy equipment manufacturing to solar glass fabrication and aerospace.

Trucent provides services that remove solid and liquid contaminants from industrial fluids, keeping these fluids in service longer and preventing their disposal, a positive result as many of these industrial fluids are hazardous materials.

The new facility to be built in Van Wert will be part of Trucent’s Renewable Chemicals (TRC) group, which concentrates on whole-cut and distilled fatty acids derived from vegetable oils. The plant will process locally sourced vegetable oils into a variety of other products, including personal care products, animal feed, surfactants, paints, coolants, and lubricants. In addition to utilizing traditional commodities such as Distillers Corn Oil and Soybean Oil, TRC will contract with local farmers and processors to grow and produce specialty oil products.

“Support from the ORDC will allow Trucent Renewable Chemicals to build rail infrastructure to extend the reach of our distribution,” said James Bleyer, director of Trucent Renewable Chemicals Renewable Chemicals Group. “This will open new markets for our products and by extension open new markets for agricultural products from our local northwest Ohio farm community.”

“This project is an excellent example of how ORDC works with our local economic development partners to help companies maximize the benefits of rail transportation for their logistics needs,” said Matthew Dietrich, executive director of the ORDC. “As a result of ORDC involvement, Trucent was able to find a suitable rail-served site in Ohio and the short-line railroad will be able to generate more business serving the company.”