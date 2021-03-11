Riedel votes for repeal of nuclear subsidy

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) on Wednesday supported legislation that repeals the nuclear subsidy created by House Bill 6 from the 133rd General Assembly and establishes legislative oversight over orders issued during a state of emergency.

This legislation, known as Senate Bill 22, provides the legislature the ability to oversee orders issued by any department under the administration in response to public health emergencies. Orders may be extended or rescinded by the General Assembly.

“I’ve heard from my constituents loud and clear that they do not want unchecked power from one branch of government during a pandemic,” said Rep. Riedel. “This is a long overdue step that restores checks and balances to protect the functioning of our government.”

The bill also ensures that local communities may determine the course of local health orders. As a result, the bill provides parameters for local boards of health in which they must operate when issuing county and district wide orders.

The measure passed the House by a vote of 57-37 and received final approval from the Senate during Its session on Thursday. It now heads to Governor DeWine for consideration.

Riedel also voted in support of House Bill 128, legislation that saves Ohio ratepayers up to $150 million each year through 2027 or 75 cents a month for residential customers by eliminating the state subsidy to Ohio’s two nuclear plants.

“I am proud to support legislation that puts more money in the pocket of ratepayers,” added Rep. Riedel.

Other measures include eliminating the decoupling provision that was part of House Bill 6 and the SEET (Significant Excessive Earnings Test) provision that was included the in the FY 2020-21 state budget bill. This could result in refunds to ratepayers and increased savings on their bills.

The bill would also require the Ohio Power Siting Board to conduct a study on potential changes to transmission policy and costs and deliver a report to the General Assembly by December 1, 2021. This will help to ensure rapidly increasing transmission costs are cost effective.

House Bill 128 now moves to the Senate for consideration.