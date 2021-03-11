Treehouses part of Auction at the Wass

Have you ever wanted to stay in a treehouse? You can score up to a three-day stay at your choice of treehouses at Dwellbox, located near beautiful New Philadelphia, for up to a three-day stay! Choose from four different unique treehouse housing 2-4 people or check out its Dwellhouse options for larger groups.

Time is growing near to join in our upcoming online Auction at the Wass! Just in time for potentially challenging Mother’s Day gifting, we bring you cool things you and your mom will actually want! Similar to our fundraising auctions in years past, at this auction you can shop from the comfort of your sofa! This is a great way to finally purchase some art from some of our best Wassenberg artists, while we are also featuring other great gift items gathered from in and around Van Wert.

The Arrow is just one type of vacation treehouses offered for bid during the Auction at the Wass. photo provided

The auction goes live on March 19 and ends April 30, just in time for Mother’s Day. Obviously, there will be art items, but we also have gift certificates for Wild Hare BBQ and Collins Fine Foods! This is a great way to get handcrafted one-of-a-kind jewelry, homemade, from-scratch lasagna delivered to your door, plus much more — all for great prices.

While we’ve been more fortunate than other arts organizations, we lost half our income in 2020. We are hosting this auction to help jump start an improved 2021, complete (at this time) with Town Creek Live! We have some kooky fun ideas for that but need your help! If you would like to donate an item or contribute towards a larger item, give us a call! Otherwise, happy bidding! Just go to www.wassenbergartcenter.org beginning March 19.

Starting March 11 through April 4 we get to again host art from young artists in a 50-mile radius! There is no formal art opening, but we are open until 9 p.m. every Thursday, so you have plenty of time to get to the show after work!

In-Grained! Call for entry and invitational exhibit will open on April 15 and will be on view through May 28. In-Grained is the result of a movement created by Ralph Stuckman of Celina who saw patterns and images in the grains of wood. Many artists have taken on working in this medium in both painting and sculpture! Artwork submission deadline is: April 9. Call for more information or questions!

Watercolor Class (in-house and ongoing) (masks required) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

As mentioned above, we are open every Thursday until 9 p.m. Stop by for a pint or glass of wine and soak in some art or just hang out around our warm vintage fireplace!

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). Regular gallery hours are: Tuesday-Sunday: 1-5 p.m.; Thursday: 1-9 p.m.; mornings by appointment; closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.