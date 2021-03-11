VWCS to accept open enrollment requests

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools, in correlation with Ohio Revised Code 3313.64 or 3313.65, will again permit students from other school districts in Ohio to apply and enroll in the district’s school system through “open enrollment” for the 2021-2022 school year.

Applications will be accepted beginning immediately on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the date the application is received by the superintendent of Van Wert City Schools.

Applications must be completed and returned no later than June 1. Interested individuals may stop by the Superintendent’s Office in the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert or call 419.238.0648. Applications can be found on the Van Wert City Schools website at www.vwcs.net .

All approved open enrollment transfers in effect for the 2020-2021 school year need to complete a new open enrollment application for the 2021-2022 school year. These applications will be considered before new requests are acted upon.