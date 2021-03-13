United Way Cupcake Wars fundraiser to be virtual event

Those who attended the first-ever Cupcake Wars fundraising event at Wassenberg Art Center in 2019 inspect cupcake entries from various United Way of Van Wert County agencies. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s fundraiser will be a virtual event. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

While this year’s Cupcake Wars fundraising event looks very different because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of Van Wert County and Van Wert Manor are still excited to present “Virtual Cupcake Wars.”

Van Wert Manor Administrator Jacque Welch and United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith are teaming up again this year for the third annual battle of the cupcake displays. This virtual event will run from Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19.

This year, Van Wert Manor will be posting an album of cupcake displays on its Facebook page, beginning March 15. When people click on their favorite display photo, they will find a link to a donation page where they can place their vote for $5.

In addition, every $5 vote will enter the voter’s name into a drawing for a chance to win one of three baking-themed raffle baskets. On Friday, votes will be tallied and the cupcake display that generated the most money from votes will win $1,250 in sponsorship money from “min-bakers” Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service and Taylor’s Auto.

Each United Way agency will also be getting money raised from votes for their displays.

New to this year’s event are “mini-bakers” Adria Webster of Graceful Cakes and Lakyn Bailey of Cakes.By.Lakes. Since organizers were not able to sell the cupcakes from display bakers,

These two young bakers agreed to bake and sell their delicious cupcakes and cake pops and give a portion of the proceeds to the United Way. Each girl donated a very generous $500 from their proceeds.

Although things are very different this year, the United Way and Van Wert Manor are thankful for their volunteers and a community that enjoys giving back even when things are a bit more challenging. Welch and Smith hope the community will join them for the 2021 Cupcake Wars, and keep Van Wert County #AlwaysUnited.

Visit and “like” the Van Wert Manor and United Way Facebook pages to vote, starting this coming Monday, March 15.

For more information, call the United Way of Van Wert County office at 419.238.6689.