YWCA plans Stand Against Racism event

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is holding a communitywide Stand Against Racism event in April.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the Wassenberg Art Park behind Wassenberg Art Center on South Washington Street. This will be an in-person outdoor event, with masks recommended and social distancing observed.

Keynote speaker for the Stand Against Racism event will be Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill T. Worthington.

Stand Against Racism is an opportunity to unite community voices to educate, advocate, and promote racial justice. The YWCA invites community residents to attend in support of equality, safety, and dignity for all.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact YWCA Director of Advocacy Kelly Houg at 419.238.6639, extension 311, or email khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org.