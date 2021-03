State champions!

Lincolnview cheerleaders have won back-to-back OASSA Division 5 Building state championships. Members of the team include Haylie Adkins, Madison Coil, Jayde DuCheney, Madysen Glossett, Chloe Krendl, MaKenna Mason, Jessie Reynolds, Kassidy Ringwald, Kacey Stewart, Brenna Case, Madison Case, Brook Hilleary, Bella Keller, Summer Karbowiak, Annie Renner, Brynn Boroff, Emma Cooley, Reagan Dunlap, Paige Dunn, Chloe Haste, Kaden Hohman, Maddisyn Waltmire and Lehla Young. The Lancers are coached by Danielle Profit and Brooke Lehman. Photo submitted