Random Thoughts: breakdown, thank you

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around public vs. private at the state tournament level, good luck wishes, OSU hoops, a big thank you, a look back and a look ahead and the bi-annual time change.

Breakdown

For those wondering if the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Competitive Balance rule is working, here’s the breakdown of public vs. private/parochial schools in the OHSAA basketball state tournaments: 11 public schools and five private/parochial teams in the girls tournament and 10 public schools and six private parochial teams in the boys tournament.

Good luck

Good luck to the teams representing the Western Buckeye League and the Northwest Conference at the state tournament this weekend – Shawnee, Ottawa-Glandorf and Columbus Grove.

Basketball Buckeyes

If nothing else, Ohio State made the Big 10 tournament interesting with nail biters on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All things considered, I’m more than okay with the Buckeyes being tabbed as a No. 2 seed.

Thank you

With the winter sports season in the books for Van Wert County teams, it’s time to say thank you.

Thank you to Crestview girls basketball coach Mark Gregory, boys basketball coach Doug Etzler, wrestling coach Jake Sawmiller and athletic administrator Matt Perkins.

Thank you to Lincolnview girls basketball coach Kyle Williams, boys basketball coach Brett Hammons, wrestling coach Stephen Pardon and athletic director Greg Leeth.

Thank you to Van Wert girls basketball coach Hannah Phlipot, boys basketball coach Ben Laudick, wrestling coach Ben Collins, assistant swimming coach Keith Rydell, bowling coach Kevin Decker and athletic director Trent Temple.

Without fail, all of them provided whatever information I needed for game or feature stories. All were willing to offer comments after wins and losses, which makes my job much easier. All three athletic directors did a phenomenal job of keeping us on top of any and all schedule changes due to weather and/or COVID-19. Being an AD isn’t an easy job under normal circumstances, much less COVID times. Perkins, Leeth and Temple are to be commended for the job they’ve done.

Thank you to photographers Bob Barnes, Wyatt Richardson and Hanna Young for taking and sharing pictures for use on our Sports page. All three are infinitely more talented than me behind a camera and those talents are very much appreciated by all.

A big thanks to WKSD’s Jason Williamson, who often shared his stats from games I wasn’t able to attend and certainly, thank you to everyone who took the time to read our Sports page. We hoped you enjoyed the coverage.

Wrap up and look ahead

In the coming days, we’ll profile the girls and boys basketball season with local coaches and we’ll start to look ahead to the upcoming baseball, softball and track and field season.

Time change

This has nothing to do with sports, but how many readers would like to do away with the time change – either keep Daylight Saving Time or stay on standard time year round?

Personally, I’d like one or the other and it doesn’t matter which one, just pick one and stick with it.

Anyone else care to chime in?

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.