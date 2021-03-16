Venedocia Lions set Pancake Day event

VW independent/submitted information

VENEDOCIA — The Venedocia Lions Club will be sponsoring its Pancakes & Sausage Day for drive-thru service only this coming Saturday, March 20. Drive-thru service will take place from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Venedocia Lions Club building.

The Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will handle traffic control for the event. Traffic flow will be from north to south (look for CERT members). Enter and follow the line on College or Wittington streets north of the Lions Club building in the village. No entry can be made via alleys or the church parking lot. Cars should then exit to the south.

The cost of the meal will be a free-will donation, while 2-pound bags of fresh sausage will be sold separately.

Proceeds from the event will be used for various Venedocia Lions community projects, including scholarships for Lincolnview and Spencerville seniors, local 4-H clubs, Buckeye Boys and Girls State, Lincolnview Band Boosters, local food banks, and the Van Wert County CERT.

The Venedocia Lions Club also accepts used eyeglasses for Lions Club International projects. Bring used eyeglasses and place in the donation box at the Lions Building on Pancake Day. Used cases are accepted as well.

For more information on Pancake Day, visit the club’s website at www.venedocialions.org or like the club on Facebook to stay informed of the club’s activities.