VW swimmers honored

The Van Wert High School swim team recently held their end of the season awards program. Head coach Megan Hurless, along with assistant coach Keith Rydell honored three seniors (pictured above with Hurless, left): Jamie Burenga, Octavius Tucker and Allie Etter. Overall, the Cougar boys finished 12-3, while the girls finished 9-6. At the sectional tournament, 94 percent of Van Wert swimmers achieved personal best times in their respective events, of which the boys 200-free relay, boys 200-medley relay, boys 400-free relay, girls 400-free relay, Jamie Burenga (100 yard backstroke), Jayden Welker (100 yard Butterfly) and Ian Rex (100 yard backstroke and 200 yard freestyle) advanced to the district tournament. Out of 10 swimmers, eight swimmers maintained a 3.0 grade point average during the season and received Scholar Athlete awards (pictured below, front row, left to right): Jamie Burenga, Allie Etter, Tyra McClain and Gracie Mull. Second row, left to right: Travis Francis, Jayden Welker, Gage Wannemacher and Ian Rex. Varsity letters were also presented to Burenga, Etter, Tucker, Rex, Wannemacher, Francis, McClain, Mull and Welker. The Cougar swim team hosted a swim-a-thon, raising $5125 that will be given to the Van Wert Cougar Athletic Boosters. Photos submitted