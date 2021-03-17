2 arraigned, 2 change pleas in CP Court

Van Wert independent staff

Two people were arraigned on grand jury indictments and four people total appeared for criminal hearings during a light week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Aaron Joseph, 33, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of grand theft-motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 6.

Dwayne Watts, 34, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Watts was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, with electronically monitored house arrest, and a telephone pretrial was set for 9:15 a.m. April 6.

Two people also changed their pleas during hearings held this week.

Shane Zartman, 35, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin Burchfield then sentenced him to three years of community control, which will include maintain his employment, maintaining child support, undergoing a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, and being prohibited from having illegal substances in his possession.

Eunice Bernhardt, 57, of Ohio City, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of pandering obscenity, each a felony of the second degree, and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. Monday, April 19.