Wass online auction event ready to launch

Launch day is almost here! Our online Auction at the Wass event launches this Friday, March 19, and runs through April 30; lots of time to shop for Mother’s Day or for you! You can score up to a three-day stay at your choice of tree houses at Dwellbox, located near beautiful, New Philadelphia. Choose from four different unique tree houses housing two to four people or check out their Dwellhouse for larger groups.

Dr. Adams’ “Abstract Fish” artwork

We have all kinds of things from art, to restaurant meals, gift baskets, spring decor, and designer tote bags. We even have an autographed baseball! We’ll be sending out an email and reminders, directions and links through social media. All proceeds help the Wassenberg Art Center launch a brand new season with classes and events like popular Town Creek Live. Thank you to all our donors for their generosity! Get ready to bid at www.wassenbergart-center.org!

Our annual High School Invitational Exhibit is on view now through April 4. We feature some of the best high school artists within a 50-mile radius. Congratulations to the following award winners: First Place: Alexis Kozumplik of Bryan; Second Place: Abigal Fernihough, Bryan; and Third Place: Adra Riley of Delphos St. John’s. Congratulations to all participants for submitting your ingenious and original work.

In-Grained! Call for entry and invitational exhibit will open on April 15 and will be on view through May 28. In-Grained is the result of a movement created by Ralph Stuckman of Celina who saw patterns and images in the grains of wood. Many artists have taken on working in this medium in both painting and sculpture. Artwork submission deadline is April 9. Call for more information or questions.

One of the treehouses available at Wassenberg’s Auction event

Watercolor Class (in-house and ongoing) (masks required) Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

As mentioned above, we are open every Thursday evening until 9 p.m. Stop by for a pint or glass of wine and soak in some art or just hang out around our warm, vintage fireplace.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 1-9 p.m., and mornings by appointment. Closed Mondays. We can be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org.