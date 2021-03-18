1st UM Youth Group sets silent auction

VW independent/submitted information

During the past six years, First United Methodist Preschool has hosted a silent auction. This auction has featured artwork from local artists and gift baskets made or donated by area businesses, families, and church members. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s auction will be handled differently, with people able to safely shop from home while sitting in their own living room.

There are lots of great items this year — something for everyone. Shop for Easter, Mother’s Day, or find something special just oneself. Items items include Easter gift baskets, an Ohio State fire ring, and even take-out meals!

Auction items can be viewed at 32auctions.com/Fumpreschool. Shop now and get that wish list ready. The auction will begin Monday, March 22, at 8 a.m. and ends Friday, March 26, at 11 p.m.

First United Methodist Preschool is a private Christian based half-day preschool that depends on fundraisers to keep tuition costs down, assist in the preschool running smoothly and most of all to purchase enjoyable educational items for the students to use in the classroom.

For more information, contact Administrator April Ellerbrock at 419.238.0631, extension 308, or aellerbrock@wcoil.com. Preschool information can be found at fumpreschool.com.