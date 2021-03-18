United Way fundraiser moves to new site

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County announced it will be having its year-end campaign event, the Fiesta Fun Friday Reverse Raffle, on Friday, May 7.

This year’s event will take on a very different feel this year as it moves to Wassenberg Art Center. The event will offer an indoor/outdoor option. Activities will kick off at 5:30 p.m., with the first raffle drawn at 6:30 that evening.

Those wanting to participate can purchase $25 “Fiesta” tickets that will get their name entered into the reverse raffle for a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000 (need not be present to win). Also offered is a $250 “Fiesta Friends” ticket that includes eight reverse raffle tickets, eight silent auction tickets, eight drink tickets, and advertisement at the event and on all of the United Way’s social media platforms.

Those attending can expect an exciting evening, with music provided by emcee Mike Schlagbaum, prize envelopes, scratch-off tickets, silent auctions for four different themed baskets, and a Final 3 auction for a chance back into the reverse raffle. Several food trucks will be available until the end of the night.

Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price will be having his Hidden Spaces tour the same evening, with those participating in the tour also encouraged to take a stroll across the bridge afterwards and join the Fiesta Fun Friday event.

Keep an eye out on the United Way of Van Wert County’s social media platforms for event information or call the United Way office at 419.238.6689.