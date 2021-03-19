Season in Review: Crestview Lady Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Despite losing to eventual Division IV state champion Fort Loramie in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s 46th annual State Girls Basketball Tournament, it’s safe to say Crestview’s 2020-2021 basketball season was a fun, exciting and memorable one for players, coaches, parents and fans.

It included 23 wins against just four losses, a share of the Northwest Conference championship, sectional and district titles, a resounding 30-point regional championship win and the team’s first Division IV state semifinal appearance since 2009.

Senior guard Olivia Cunningham (23) averaged 13.4 points and and 5.1 rebounds per game for the 23-4 Crestview Lady Knights. Wyatt Richardson/file photo

What made the season even more amazing was the unknown factor that came with two freshmen and a sophomore playing significant minutes. Cali Gregory and Myia Etzler made a quick and successful one-year jump from junior high to varsity basketball and sophomore Laci McCoy proved to be a key member of the starting lineup.

Gregory, a 5-8 guard was the team leader in scoring at 13.7 points per game while Etzler, a 6-0 forward chipped in with 5.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per outing. McCoy added 6.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The trio successfully teamed up with returning senior guards Olivia Cunningham, who averaged 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game and Bailey Gregory, who put in 8.5 points per game and averaged three assists per contest. Other key contributors were Kylie Etzler, who missed a sizable portion of the season with a knee injury, Raegan Hammons, Brynn Putman, Breena Grace and Mandy Macki.

Perhaps the most important factor was the way the younger players meshed with the upperclassmen.

“I was so pleased with our team chemistry,” head coach Mark Gregory said. “Our team got along so well. That is a huge part of any successful teams in sports and life. The seniors led us and really included the younger players.”

Like many teams, the Lady Knights approached the season with some uncertainty, not knowing how many games would be played or when and like many other schools, creative scheduling became a necessity due to COVID-19.

“In a crazy season with quarantines and uncertainty, just being able to practice and play games was such a blessing,” Gregory said. “Winning the sectional, district, and regional championship was so special with these girls. Something I will definitely never forget.”

While a nice group of core players will return for Crestview next season, the team will lose seven seniors to graduation – Cunningham, Bailey Gregory, Kylie Etzler, Macki, Hammons, Breena Grace and Adalynn Longstreth.

“This senior group was a great mix of talent and unselfishness,” Gregory stated. “They never cared who got the credit and made everyone feel welcome. I am truly proud of them and their success.”

Gregory also heaped praise on his assistant coaches – Kyle Hammons, Becky Macki and Meghan Lautzenheiser.

“I am so proud of my coaches,” Gregory said. “They have put so much time into our program. The kids know that these coaches would do anything for them and me. I am very lucky to have the opportunity to coach with them and be the coach of this very talented group of girls.”