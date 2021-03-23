Random Thoughts: boys hoops tourney

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s 99th annual State Boys Basketball Tournament, which was held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at UD Arena at the University of Dayton.

Mentor easily had the longest drive to this year’s venue, the University of Dayton Arena. The trip from Lake County to Dayton took roughly four hours.

Dayton-Chaminade Julienne had the shortest drive, just five minutes. Literally, five minutes. Centerville, about 10 miles southeast of Dayton, had a 20 minute drive.

In my mind, the top three games at the tournament went like this:

1 – Division I, Centerville vs. Westerville Central. This wasn’t a high scoring championship game by any means, but the two teams seemed neck-and-neck the entire game and Centerville held on for a 43-42 win. Westerville Central put up a shot at the horn, but it hit the rim and fell off as time expired.

2 – Division III, Worthington Christian vs. Cincinnati Taft. DJ Moore’s 15-foot jumper as time expired gave the Warriors a 47-45 semifinal win and a spot in the finals.

3 – Division IV semifinals, take your pick. Botkins rallied from five down in the middle of the fourth quarter to defeat Richmond Heights 44-40. Many people considered Richmond Heights the favorite to win the small school title.

Columbus Grove trailed by as many as 10 in the second half, but rallied to defeat New Boston Glenwood 58-53 in the other Division IV semifinal game.

This is strictly my opinion, but these are top three players I saw at the tournament.

1 – DJ Moore, point guard, Worthington Christian. This was a tough choice, but I’m giving Moore the nod because he’s a true point guard. Pure point guards are hard to find but Moore definitely fits the description. He has incredible vision on the court and can score, dish out assists and play defense. He carried the Warriors in the semifinals and the finals, but just didn’t seem to have much help. Moore is a junior and has already committed to Liberty University.

2 – Malaki Branham, guard, Akron St. Vincent St. Mary. Some people will think I’m nuts for putting Ohio State Branham behind Moore, but hear me out. I think he’s probably a better athlete than Moore. With his team down, Branham took over and scored 37 points against ASVSM in the championship game.

However, I also think he’s surrounded by far better talent than Moore was at Worthington Christian. That’s not a knock on anyone but it has to count for something. Moore had to carry his team, and while Branham came up big the second half of the championship game, he had a stable full of talent by his side.

3 – Tasos Cook, guard, Westerville Central. Cook looked like a very versatile player, one who can score, find an open teammate and one who can play defense. He plays with a lot of intensity and should make a fine collegiate player, if he decides to go that route.

As mentioned before, Glenwood had a 10-point lead over Columbus Grove but couldn’t hang on for the win.

Botkins jumped to a 16-0 first quarter lead over Columbus Grove, only to see it dwindle to two points in the fourth quarter. However, the Spartans were able to regroup and posted a 60-44 championship game lead.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales had a 13-point lead, 29-16, over Akron St. Vincent St. Mary in the second quarter of the Division II championship game. It didn’t hold up as the Fighting Irish rolled to a 71-42 victory.

All three northwest Ohio teams – Shawnee, Ottawa-Glandorf and Columbus Grove had a rough time, but all three lost to the state champs. Shawnee lost to ASVSM in the Division II semfinals and Ottawa-Glandorf fell to Lutheran East in the Division III semifinals. Columbus Grove lost to Botkins in the Division IV title game.

I saw all 12 games and with all due respect to Centerville and/or Westerville Central, I firmly believe Akron St. Vincent St. Mary was the best team at the tournament. The Fighting Irish looked strong enough to win the Division I title.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.