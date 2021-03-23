Shirley J. Hook

Shirley J. Hook, 83, of Van Wert, died at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Shane Hill Nursing Home in Rockford.

She was born April 11, 1937, in Van Wert, the daughter of Florence P. German, who preceded her in death. On June 17, 1957, she married Barry L. Hook, who survives in Van Wert.

She is also survived by three children, Randy L. (Cheri) Hook of Van Wert, Tammy (Brian) Evans of Rockford, and Todd A. Hook of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Sean Hook, Shane Hook, Matthew (Amber) Evans, and Jamie (Jason) Miler; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda (Danny) Amweg of Ohio City.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene and a 1955 graduate of Van Wert High School.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, March 27, at Brickner Funeral in Van Wert, with the Rev. Tom Shobe officiating. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life event, including a meal, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene on West Main Street.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Good Shepherd Church of the Nazarene.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.