Janet A. Speelman, 79, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her residence in Van Wert.

Janet A. Speelman

She was born February 23, 1942, in Findlay, the daughter of Charles and Louise Bowman, who both preceded her in death. In 1980, Janet married Paul E. Speelman, who survives at home.

Other family survivors include her four children, Jeff Norcross of Findlay, Theresa (Bill) Singer of Lima, Kevin Speelman of Convoy, and Jeff (Jennifer) Speelman of Utah; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Lester “Buzz” Bowman of Findlay and Kenny Bowman of North Carolina.

Janet was preceded in death by a grandson, Preston Speelman; and a great-grandson, Luke Bogle.

She was a driver for many years for Vancrest Health Care Center and was a member of the Van County Horsemen’s Association for many years.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Laura Clark officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

