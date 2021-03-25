BMV launches new, improved website

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) on Thursday announced the launch of a vastly improved, more user-friendly BMV website. The redesign allows Ohio customers to have a faster, easier and more streamlined experience when they are using this resource.

Shown is the new website for the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).

The new site was created in collaboration between InnovateOhio and the BMV, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS), along with input from the Citizen Interactions Workgroup, a segment of stakeholders and interested parties on the InnovateOhio Executive Committee who provided guidance and feedback on improving customer experience.

“We’ve already heard from many Ohioans who have found the newly redesigned site to be cleaner, more efficient and much easier to use,” said Lt. Governor Husted, who serves as Director of InnovateOhio. “The teams at InnovateOhio and the BMV built this site with the customer in mind so that when someone visits BMV.Ohio.Gov, they can quickly find what they’re looking for, get their question answered, and go on with their day.”

The newly redesigned website features a number of enhanced tools including a simplified authentication process for logging in, a dynamic search function to help customers explore by keyword, and a new “My BMV” profile allowing the user to see the status of their driver’s license, organ donation options, driving record, and more, all on one page as compared to the more than ten pages it was previously. Additionally, Ohioans will have an easier time utilizing the site on their mobile device.

“The BMV is dedicated to improving and enhancing the overall customer experience,” said ODPS Director Tom Stickrath. “Through the ‘Get in Line, Online’ System, BMV Online Services, and now the new website, we continue to provide innovative options for our customers’ diverse needs.”

“This website project is a great example of what can be accomplished with collective teamwork and an ongoing commitment to improved customer service,” said BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “I am proud that this project was accomplished during unprecedented times and look forward to the efficiencies and convenience this will allow us to provide to Ohioans.”

“It was an honor to assist Lt. Governor Husted, InnovateOhio, and the BMV team on the website redesign through the Citizen Interactions Workgroup,” said Alex Timm, CEO and co-founder of Root Insurance, as well as the Citizen Interactions Workgroup leader. “The new website is crisp, clean, and intuitive, making it simpler to access online services, saving Ohioans trips to the BMV office.”

The new website can be found at www.BMV.Ohio.Gov