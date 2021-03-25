Crestview wrestling awards

The Crestview High School Wrestling program concluded its inaugural season with head coach Jake Sawmiller and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Wrestling Scholar Athletes include: Gavin Grubb, Levi Grace, Jayden Renner, Holden Thornell, Evan Sowers, Brian Myers, Isaiah Watts, and Donovan Wreath. In addition, special awards went to Grubb (Most Pins, Most Valuable Wrestler), Myers (Team-Voted Spirit Award) and Tyler Hart (Coach-Voted Spirit Award), and (not pictured) Trevon Barton (Most Takedowns). Photo submitted