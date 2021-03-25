Health Dept. reports 1 county COVID death

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an additional death of a resident of Van Wert County who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths for county residents to 54. Health officials expressed their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. The age range of the deceased is between 60 and 69 years old.

The health department reports an increase of eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, March 18, for a total of 2,274 confirmed cases. There are no known hospitalizations at this time.

To date, the health department has given 8,317 COVID-19 vaccinations. The next walk-in vaccination clinic is Wednesday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Lifehouse Church. Moderna vaccine will be available that day for all those age 18 and above. The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only.

The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule vaccination appointments.