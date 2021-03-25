L’view board hears discussion on new club

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A new club for LGBTQ+ students was addressed by two district residents near the end of what was an otherwise uneventful meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education on Wednesday.

Resident Scott Eddy stated his opposition to the club, specifically, and what he felt was an increased emphasis on sex and sexual preference by students in general. He also sought rules that would limit transgender students’ access to restroom and locker room access.

“I don’t know if you have addressed this yet, but I’m sure it’s coming,” Eddy said while reading a prepared statement. “The transgenders at some point are going to demand equal access to our restrooms and locker rooms and we need to make sure we have a way to respond to that, and to protect our students when that happens.”

Lincolnview Student Council members Carson Bowen, Dylann Carey, and advisor Deb Stetler are shown following their report on this year’s Rivals United fundraiser for United Way. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

The district resident also said school officials should require parental permission before students can join school groups, limit discussion of sex to health classes and the new Gay/Straight Alliance Club, restrict public displays of affection by students, end sexual harassment, and not permit high school students to sit with young children while they are traveling on school buses. Eddy noted that, in his opinion, “sex, the discussion of sex, including sexual preference, has no place in school.”

While opposed to the new club, the Lincolnview resident said he understood federal law made it unlikely there was anything he could do to disband the group.

Another district resident, Karen Germann, disagreed with Eddy, noting the club provides a way for gay students to safely interact with other gay students while also allowing straight students a way to support and interact positively with gay students.

“The Gay/Straight Alliance Club is a perfect gateway to promote social-emotional learning by providing a safe place for gay students to interact with like-minded peers, and, just as importantly, allowing straight students to empathize and build positive relationships with all types of students,” she said, while citing statistics that show gay students are three times more likely to commit suicide than straight students.

Board members did not discuss the issue following Eddy and Germann’s statements.

Also Wednesday, the board approved a resolution recognizing the Lincolnview High School cheerleaders for their first-place finish at the OASSA State Division V Cheerleading Championships and also heard from Student Council members Dylann Carey and Carson Bowen, who talked about the Rivals United fundraiser that raised more than $39,000 for the United Way of Van Wert County and was won by Lincolnview for the fourth year in a row. However, advisor Deb Stetler said this was the closest finish ever for the fundraiser, with just $280.03 separating the two schools.

The Board also heard good news on COVID-19 from Superintendent Jeff Snyder, who noted there have been zero positive tests and zero people quarantined since the end of February. The superintendent did note that the USDA is extending its free meal program through September 30.

High School Principal Brad Mendenhall also noted that the school is planning an in-person prom this year on May 1 and also plans to have a traditional graduation ceremony on May 23.

In other action, the board:

Accepted the resignation, due to retirement, of Marsh School teacher Valori Dunn, effective the end of the 2020-2021 school year, after 35 years of service to the district.

Hired Rebecca Gerschutz as interim assistant treasurer on an as-needed basis for the remainder of the current school year.

Approved a three-year administrative contract for Deborah Miller as district food service director through 2024, and a four-year administrative contract for Marsh School Principal Robbie Breese through 2025.

Approved contracts with Mr. E’s Driving School for district driver’s education, the Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative for Internet services, and with Sylvan Learning Center for ACT prep services.

Approved Renee Schulte as a substitute bus driver on an as-needed basis and volunteer coaches Curtis Miller (high school track) and Alena Looser (junior high softball).

Accepted, with thanks, a donation from Amvets Post 698 in Middle Point of $1,000 for scholarships.

Went into executive session to discuss negotiations and personnel matters with no action taken afterwards.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. April 21 in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.