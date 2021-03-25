Van Wert County to celebrate 200th anniversary in 2021

VW independent/submitted information

The year 1821 marks the first settlement of Van Wert County by European emigrants. Former merchant sea captain James Riley established the town of Willshire in honor of British Consul William Willshire, who had helped secure Captain Riley’s release from captors in Africa.

Willshire is the oldest town in Van Wert County and was the original county, mainly due to its access to the St. Marys River. Even before settling Willshire, county land was being purchased from Indian tribes and surveyed.

Made official on April 1, 1820, the state legislature (Ohio General Assembly) designated the County of Van Wert in honor of Revolutionary War hero Isaac Van Wart, one of the captors of the British spy Major John Andre. The discrepancy in spellings between Van Wart and Van Wert is believed to have been merely the result of a clerical error in recording his name in state record books.

Van Wart was a descendent of Dutch settlers who originally came to New York in the 1600s. Van Wart himself lived near Tarrytown, New York, at the time of the Revolutionary War. A young farm boy, Van Wart joined a group of militiamen fighting for the Continental Army, but it was a chance event in 1780 that propelled him into a permanent place in history.

General Benedict Arnold, the man whose name later became synonymous with treason, enlisted the aid of Andre to take plans of West Point, the strongest and most important fortification in the Colonies, to the British. The plans, if successfully passed to the enemy, would have told the British where to direct their attacks to capture the stronghold.

Major Andre concealed the plans in one of his boots and General Arnold gave the British spy a paper providing him with safe passage through the American lines. It was that document, when later found on Major Andre, that sealed General Arnold’s fate, forcing him to flee to the British.

On September 23, 1780, Major Andre, having been abandoned by a companion, reluctantly continued on to Tarrytown, which was considered neutral ground. However, it was his misfortune to run into volunteers ordered to prevent marauders from driving cattle away from New York. Van Wart was one of three men hiding in the bushes watching for strangers on the road. The other two men were John Paulding and David Williams.

When Major Andre was stopped by the trio, he then presented them with General Arnold’s pass. But, much to his surprise and consternation, they refused to let him go. Historians speculate the men might have let Major Andre go had it not been for the fact that, prior to presenting the pass, the spy — mistaking the three men for British soldiers — introduced himself as a British officer (Paulding was wearing a British uniform).

The British officer was subsequently searched, and the West Point plans found. Andre then tried to offer money to the men in exchange for his release. Instead, he was taken to the headquarters of the Continental Army, where he was tried, found guilty of treason, and hanged.

Van Wart, Paulding, and Williams were honored by the Continental Congress for their capture of Major Andre. Each man received a plot of land, a silver medal with the inscription “Fidelity” (Faithfulness) on one side and “Vincit Amor Patriae” (The Love of Country Conquers) on the other side — the first medals ever given out by Continental Congress — and $200 per year for life. All three men were also later namesakes of northwest Ohio counties.

Residents and newcomers to Van Wert County have thrived here. With some of the richest agricultural land in all of the country because of its location in what was once the Great Black Swamp, a broad foundation of prosperity and growth was laid for future generations. With the fertile farmland, industry, commercial properties, arts, excellent school districts, parks, and more abounding, the county remains a wonderful place to live and raise a family.

There has been much discussion on whether to celebrate the county’s bicentennial in 2020 or 2021, as there is some justification for either year. The consensus from the discussion was that, being a part of a community with such a long-standing history of strength and perseverance, the year the bicentennial is celebrated is not as important as the deep pride residents feel concerning the county’s eventful history and American traditions county residents still treasure.

More information on events related to Van Wert County’s bicentennial celebration will be forthcoming as the year unfolds. A kickoff event is planned in front of the County Courthouse at noon Thursday, April 1. Local residents are welcome to attend as local officials honor the county’s vibrant community.

Editor’s note: Theresa Mengerink of the Van Wert County Historical Society was responsible for volunteering her time, resources, and historic treasures in preparation for this year’s bicentennial celebration.