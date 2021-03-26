Club sets 2021 Avenue of Flags program

VW independent/submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is gearing up again for the 2021 Avenue of Flags program. Each year, the group places American flags around town during five summer and fall holidays. This year, the club plans on displaying about 400 large flags in front of homes and businesses. In addition to being a community patriotic activity, this is the group’s largest annual fundraising activity.

Van Wert Optimist Club flags fly in front of Memorial Park on West Main Street in Van Wert as part of its Avenue of Flags program. photo provided

The club is also looking for help from community members, churches, civic groups, etc., to get all the flags out before each holiday or picked up a few days after. Typically, a shift takes 1-2 hours and the timing of the shift is flexible. Optimists are looking for individuals who could help, even with just one or two shifts per summer, with the service project.

Those who want to help can call the Edward Jones office of Trevor Webster at 419.232.2057. Their names will be added to a list and they will be contacted to attend a short informational meeting in May. Also, those who would like to order a flag or request information can call the same number.