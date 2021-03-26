The Van Wert County Courthouse

Linconlview hoops awards

Lincolnview’s annual boys’ basketball banquet was held earlier this week and various awards were presented to members of the team. Scholar Athletes (above, front, left to right): Collin Overholt, Aaron Cavinder, Landon Price and Isaiah Peterson. Back row: Clayton Leeth, Daegan Hatfield, Creed Jessee, Fletcher Collins and Jake Bowersock. Special awards (below, left to right): Most Improved: Collin Overholt; Best +/- : Clayton Leeth; Crash Chain: Jake Bowersock; Best free throw percentage: Creed Jessee; Lancer Award: Aaron Cavinder. In addition, Overholt and Jessee were honored for being named to the All-NWC First Team, and Leeth and Bowersock were honored for NWC Honorable Mention accolades. Photos submitted

