Diana L. Werts

Diana L. Werts, 70, of Van Wert, died at 8:28 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the home of her son, Timothy Werts in Delphos.

Diana L. Werts

She was born in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of Richard G. and Geraldine L. (Minker) Burdge, who both preceded her in death. On February 19, 1972, she married Gary L. Werts, who preceded died July 8, 2015.

Diana is survived by her sons, Aaron D. (Tina) Werts of Monroeville, Indiana, Timothy L. (Cory) Werts of Delphos, and James A. (Tiffany) Werts of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Zachary, Lainey, Cassidy, Logan, Lydia, T.J., Camdyn, Addison, and Keldyn Werts; a sister, Malinda L. (Terry) Shellabarger of Van Wert; and a brother, Richard G. (Cheryl) Burdge of Van Wert.

Diana was a telephone operator for many years and then became an inspector at the former Teleflex plant in Van Wert. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday. March 30, at Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Jim Burns officiating.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Preferred Memorials are to Liberty Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.