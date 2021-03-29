Bluffton bound!

Lincolnview’s Annie Mendenhall has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Bluffton University. She will be a third generation student at Bluffton and plans to study Medical Laboratory Sciences. She was a three-year letter winner and starter for Lincolnview girls’ basketball team and was the Lancer Award recipient for this year’s team. During her high school career, Mendenhall competed in cross country, golf, and softball in addition to basketball and has won nine varsity letters. Pictured with Mendenhall are her parents Lydia and Brad, high school coach Kyle Williams, grandparents Melissa and Gary Clay, sister Claire, and grandparents Greg and Cheryl Mendenhall. Fellow senior Creed Jessee will also attend Bluffton University to study graphic design and to play basketball for the Beaver men’s basketball team. Jessee was a three-year starter for Lincolnview and ended his career with the 15th most points scored all-time (765) and the fourth most three-point field goals made all-time (109). He finished second in career free throw percentage at 83.2 percent and earned 1st Team All-NWC honors and 2nd Team District 8 honors as a senior. Pictured with Creed are his parents Carrie and Dave, brother Jared, and high school coach Brett Hammons. Photos submitted