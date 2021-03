Decker to bowl at LMU

Van Wert High School standout Bowler Lorrie Decker, a four-time state qualifier, recently signed a letter of intent to bowl for the No. 15 Lincoln Memorial University Railsplitters, a Division II program in Harrogate, Tennessee. Decker will be bowling for head coach Torrie Bartalone and plans to major in business with a concentration in marketing. Photo submitted