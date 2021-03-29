Sellers to ONU

Lincolnview High School senior Sami Sellers recently signed on to compete in indoor and outdoor track for Ohio Northern University, Sellers is a four-time varsity letter winner and the Lincolnview High School record holder in the discus and was a regional qualifier and 1st Team All-NWC athlete in track and field. Sami also competed in volleyball and basketball during her high school career. She plans to study nursing at ONU. Pictured with Sellers are her brother Derek, parents Erinn and Michael, high school coach Matt Langdon, grandparents Greg and Cheryl Mendenhall, step-mother Shanelle and step-sister MaKayla. Photo submitted