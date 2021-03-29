St. Mary’s to host spring fundraising event

VW independent/submitted information

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and School will be hosting a spring fundraiser April 3-17. All profits from this year’s event goes to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School. Below is list of all activities associated with the fundraiser.

Online benefit auction at https://www.32auctions.com/StMarysRoyals2021. The actual benefit auction will be entirely online and bidding on items starts on Saturday, April 3, and will close Saturday, April 17, at 4 p.m. Go to the above website and register to bid on the items available this year.

Barbecue chicken dinners are available for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. Cost of a meal is $9 and includes half a barbecued chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, and a chocolate chip cookie. Tickets may be purchased from any St. Mary’s student or in the school office.

Royals cash raffle tickets: Five cash prizes will be given away via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Tickets are one for 5, three for $10, or seven for $20. Prizes are first place, $300; second place, $200; third place, $150; fourth place, $100; and fifth place, $50. Tickets may be purchased from any St. Mary’s student, at the school office, or on the auction website.

2021 E-Z-Go Golf Cart Raffle: A brand-new golf cart will be raffled off via Facebook Live on Saturday, April 17, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are one for $20 or three for $50. Tickets may be purchased on the auction website or by contacting the school office.