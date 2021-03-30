1st Fed breaks ground on expansion/renovation project

First Federal of Van Wert staff and board members break ground on an expansion/renovation project at its Fox Road facility on Tuesday. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

First Federal of Van Wert officially broke ground on its expansion project at its Fox Road facility on Tuesday morning.

“First Federal has a long history in Van Wert County,” said President Brian Renner, noting that the financial institution was first established in 1892 and had a downtown presence for decades before deciding to move to its present location 23 years ago.

The expansion project will add several new offices and a larger meeting room while also modernizing and renovating the existing 23-year-old facility.

Renner noted that First Federal’s building team of Adam Ries, Suzy Grimes, Diana Cearns, and Lisa Lawson worked with Design Collaborative and Structure First to come up with a building plan for the expansion/renovation project. Minster firm H.A. Dorsten was then hired as general contractor, while several local companies, including National Door & Trim, K&L Ready Mix, Lee’s Ace Hardware, Ayers Mechanical Group, and Overholt Moorman, were hired to work as subcontractors on the project.

Footers and other foundation work has already begun on the project, and it was decided to start work while the lobby was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drive-thru banking will be maintained throughout the project, although the lobby, when it reopens, may not be accessible at times.

“It was clear that we needed to make some improvements to the facility to make banking better for our customers and the Van Wert community,” Renner said at the time the project was announced in February. “With this plan in place, we are improving the banking experience for our customers for years to come.”

First Federal Board member Michael Cross added that, while the current building is only 23 years old, it was in need for an update to handle the growing needs of First Federal customers.

“With our renovation, First Federal will move forward into the ever-changing banking industry with the newest technology and equipment available,” he said in February.

The company plans to provide community updates on the status of the project and possible lobby closures as work moves forward.