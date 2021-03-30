Retired teachers group sets April meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association will meet for a spring luncheon and reorganizational meeting at noon Friday, April 9, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Members are encouraged to attend, but only if they feel comfortable in following mandated Covid-19 protocols and are in current good health.

The luncheon meal costs $11 and a reservation is requested by noon Wednesday, April 7. Reservations may be made by calling/texting Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283, or emailing debklz@roadrunner.com.

Local VWARTA dues are being deferred in 2021; however, ORTA (Ohio Retired Teachers Association) dues of $30 can be made online at www.orta.org. Members can also call the ORTA office for assistance in paying dues by calling 614.431.7002. ORTA \ has continued to advocate on behalf of all STRS beneficiaries throughout the pandemic, and also offers additional benefits. Membership in ORTA is strongly encouraged.

For more information, contact Kleinhenz.