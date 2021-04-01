County Foundation taking applications for 2021 grants

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation serves as a philanthropic vehicle for individuals, corporations, and organizations by administering grants to charitable organizations. Together, these philanthropic entities create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for the community.

This grant cycle culminates one year after the release of the updated application process and program. The online grants manager compiles information and support materials for The Van Wert County Foundation’s software system for managing online applications and grants.

This process allows grantees an easy way to see the status of a grant, check due dates, and submit electronic grant reports (if required).

“We recommend that applicants continue to carefully read the instructions and reference materials found on our website before updating, registering, and starting their application,” said Van Wert County Foundation Development Manager Amanda Miller. “If an applicant encounters issues or has questions, we ask that they email info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org.”

Grant applications and additional information can be found here. Grant applications and all requested materials must be submitted by midnight Saturday, May 1, to be considered eligible for potential funding in the current grant cycle.