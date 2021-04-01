Crestview baseball wins, softball loses

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 7 Delphos St. John’s 5 (baseball)

CONVOY — In the season opener in Convoy, Crestview overcame a 3-1 deficit with five runs in the third inning and the Knights went on to defeat Delphos St. John’s 7-5 on Wednesday.

Nick Helt hit a two-out bases loaded double in the third, scoring Logan Gerardot, Ayden Lichtensteiger and Trever Sheets, giving Crestview a 4-3 lead. Two batters later, Tyler Hart belted a fly ball to right field, plating Helt and Hunter Jones.

The Blue Jays closed the gap to one, 6-5 in the top of the sixth when Colin Sanders scored on an RBI single by Landen Grothaus and Colin Feathers scored on an error, but Gerardot gave Crestview some breathing room when he scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the inning.

After Delphos St. John’s (0-3) scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, Crestview answered when Nathan Litchle scored on an error in the bottom half of the inning.

Sheets had two of Crestview’s six hits and Helt finished with three RBIs. Sheets tossed the first three innings and gave up three runs (none earned) on two hits with four strikeouts. Hart pitched the remaining four innings and allowed two runs (none earned) on two hits with one strikeout.

Crestview (1-0) is scheduled to host Hicksville today.

Elida 11 Crestview 3 (softball)

CONVOY — Elida jumped out to a 6-0 first inning lead and never looked back in an 11-3 victory over Crestview on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs added a run in the second inning and four more in the third for an 11-0 lead. Three of the third inning scores came on back-to-back home runs.

Katelyn Castle accounted for all three of Crestview’s runs with a fifth inning three-run homer that scored Kali Small and Breena Grace.

Crestview (2-2) is scheduled to host Van Wert today.